BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.39% of IMARA worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMARA in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 33.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 106,705 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of IMARA in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 98.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

In other IMARA news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 14,600 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $30,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 65,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $102,674.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 145,247 shares of company stock worth $203,648 and have sold 316,747 shares worth $712,891. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on IMARA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of IMRA stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. IMARA Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.65.

About IMARA (Get Rating)

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

