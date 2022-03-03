BlackRock Inc. Has $472,000 Holdings in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Endosurgery were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 43.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 22.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEN opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.25. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $206.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen started coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Endosurgery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

