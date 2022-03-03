BlackRock Inc. Invests $508,000 in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 33,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth $2,176,000. Green Court Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth $51,922,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth $532,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $106,657,000. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:YMM opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

