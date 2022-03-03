BlackRock Inc. Sells 30,477 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,477 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 109,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

CRVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

CRVS stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $78.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.97. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

