BlackRock Inc. Takes $415,000 Position in Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

SLVM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $30.37 on Thursday. Sylvamo Corp has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38.

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

