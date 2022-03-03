BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Caledonia Mining were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Caledonia Mining by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Caledonia Mining by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 79,247 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $1,968,000. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCL stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

