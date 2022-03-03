Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 2.4% over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.10. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

In other Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 356,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

