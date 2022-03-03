BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.59. 160,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,868. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $16.18.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
