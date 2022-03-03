BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.59. 160,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,868. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 27,807 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $540,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

