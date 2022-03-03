BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years.

NYSE:MHN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,173. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $15.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

