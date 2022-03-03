BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years.
NYSE:MHN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,173. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $15.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.61.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
