BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 2.3% over the last three years.
Shares of MUE stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 28,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,081. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.96. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $15.69.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
