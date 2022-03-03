BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 2.3% over the last three years.

Shares of MUE stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 28,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,081. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.96. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUE. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 55,555 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

