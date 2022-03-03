BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years.

NYSE BNY opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

