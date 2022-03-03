BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years.
NYSE BNY opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $16.44.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
