Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.28.

Shares of BXSL opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $38.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

