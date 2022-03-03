bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLUE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,709. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $377.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.62. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,941 shares of company stock worth $106,476 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 132.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,519,000 after acquiring an additional 419,380 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 44.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 690,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 212,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,646,000 after purchasing an additional 318,909 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 46.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,445,000 after acquiring an additional 143,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio (Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.