Blueprint Medicines’ (BPMC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wedbush currently has a $126.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BPMC. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.25.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $61.29 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $117.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.49. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 34.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,411,000 after buying an additional 62,167 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 32.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 354,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,180,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

