B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 685 ($9.19) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

BME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.05) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.72) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.38) to GBX 600 ($8.05) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.72) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 612.10 ($8.21).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

LON BME opened at GBX 602.80 ($8.09) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 14.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 587.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 591.61. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 500 ($6.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 651.40 ($8.74).

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.85), for a total value of £234,000,000 ($313,967,529.85).

About B&M European Value Retail (Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.