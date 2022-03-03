BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

TWNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of TWNK opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $22.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.