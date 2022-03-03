BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 50,886 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,686,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Air Lease by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,929,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Air Lease by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,453,000 after acquiring an additional 646,278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Air Lease by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,435,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,644,000 after acquiring an additional 189,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Air Lease by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,941,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,386,000 after acquiring an additional 46,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

