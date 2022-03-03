BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 22,596 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iRobot were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 24,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,985 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,540,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iRobot alerts:

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $63.09 on Thursday. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $134.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About iRobot (Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.