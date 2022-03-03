BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,259 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 131.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

NYSE:SCCO opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

SCCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.42.

Southern Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.