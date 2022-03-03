BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,240 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after purchasing an additional 863,247 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Life Storage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Life Storage by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,582,000 after purchasing an additional 375,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,366,000 after purchasing an additional 51,101 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Life Storage by 1.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,217,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSI. KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $129.30 on Thursday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.28 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.73 and its 200 day moving average is $131.31. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.58%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

