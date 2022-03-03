BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.76

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 597578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNPQY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($80.90) to €74.00 ($83.15) in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €64.00 ($71.91) to €69.60 ($78.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($84.27) to €78.00 ($87.64) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.62.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.