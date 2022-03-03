Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Raised to C$69.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins cut Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.44.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BOWFF stock opened at $44.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.