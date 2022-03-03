BOMB Reaches Market Cap of $2.13 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. BOMB has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $255,162.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOMB has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00005414 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,944 coins and its circulating supply is 894,156 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

