Boosted Finance (BOOST) Achieves Market Cap of $71,180.28

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $71,180.28 and approximately $38,314.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00002719 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00041679 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.48 or 0.06698076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,863.62 or 1.00291326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00044054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00047195 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

