Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 121.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,952 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises 0.7% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.24% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $27,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,659,000 after buying an additional 769,405 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,976,000 after purchasing an additional 815,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,210,000 after purchasing an additional 399,748 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,081,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,896,000 after purchasing an additional 253,023 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,143,000 after purchasing an additional 222,256 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,060. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

