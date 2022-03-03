BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

BorgWarner stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,909. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,834,000 after acquiring an additional 369,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,734,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,721,000 after acquiring an additional 99,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BorgWarner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,023,000 after acquiring an additional 22,749 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,696,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,133,000 after acquiring an additional 418,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after acquiring an additional 269,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

