Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.000-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Boston Beer stock traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $397.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.24 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $355.87 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.86.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). The business had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $719.53.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $1,179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $2,564,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

