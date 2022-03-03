BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $990-996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.42 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.100-$1.140 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. 2,307,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,211. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. BOX has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BOX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $157,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,617,741 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BOX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BOX by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 16.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

