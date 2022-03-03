BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 million-$996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.46 million.BOX also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.10-1.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.14. 126,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,211. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. BOX has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $157,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44,354 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,686,000 after purchasing an additional 370,288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after purchasing an additional 111,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,767.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 783,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

