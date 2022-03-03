Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Braze’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.93). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Braze.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.18.

BRZE stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.56. 20,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,140. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.53. Braze has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $1,410,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $3,086,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $5,401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $5,377,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

