Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in AT&T were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a market cap of $171.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

