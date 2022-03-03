Bremer Bank National Association Has $584,000 Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,422,583,000 after buying an additional 1,061,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32,334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,574,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,553,000 after acquiring an additional 136,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,246,000 after acquiring an additional 509,004 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEL opened at $138.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.84 and a 200 day moving average of $151.13.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

