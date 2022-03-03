Bremer Bank National Association Sells 11,262 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 11,262 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 406.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $113,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,117 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 875.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,901 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 450.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 971,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 794,641 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after purchasing an additional 546,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter worth $11,515,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $633,794.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,831 shares of company stock worth $3,295,557. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 11.04%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

