BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.07

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 3250844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Get BRF alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRF by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 65,214 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,076,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period.

BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.