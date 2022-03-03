BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.07

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 3250844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.
The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13.
BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
