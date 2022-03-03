Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.09.

Shares of BHG stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 444.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

