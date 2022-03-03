Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BCOV. StockNews.com downgraded Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. Brightcove has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $307.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Brightcove by 400.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

