Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $8.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

NYSE BMY opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

