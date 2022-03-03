Brokerages Anticipate GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.21. GoDaddy posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDDY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $83.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.80. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $90.43.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,931. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 112.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

