Brokerages Anticipate REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to Post $0.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.20. REV Group reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.02 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REVG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

Shares of REV Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. 7,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,167. REV Group has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $895.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 94.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in REV Group by 13,784.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

