Brokerages Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.07) and the highest is ($0.38). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of ($1.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPR traded down $2.82 on Thursday, hitting $44.13. 2,996,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,346. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.85. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.77%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

