Brokerages Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to Announce $1.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) to announce $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $0.90. Walt Disney reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $6.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walt Disney.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

DIS stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.34. 7,847,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,126,897. The firm has a market cap of $268.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.73. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $895,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $2,728,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Walt Disney by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,706 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.