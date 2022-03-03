Brokerages Anticipate Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) will announce $29.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.50 million. Zogenix reported sales of $13.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year sales of $173.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $223.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $250.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.10). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The business had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZGNX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Northland Securities cut Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities cut Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

In related news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $32,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,435,000 after purchasing an additional 143,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 382,757 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,090,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,476,000 after purchasing an additional 883,744 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 23.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 516,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 84.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Zogenix stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,184. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.28. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

