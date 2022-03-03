Brokerages Expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) to announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the highest is $4.19. Arcus Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($1.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to $3.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on RCUS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

RCUS stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,103. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.71. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.19 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $221,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $91,546.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

