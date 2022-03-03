Brokerages Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to announce $23.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.94 billion to $23.80 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $22.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $93.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.75 billion to $95.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $100.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.12 billion to $105.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $353.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

