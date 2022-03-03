Brokerages Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) to announce $3.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.09 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $13.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.42 billion to $13.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.42 billion to $14.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.08. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

NYSE UHS opened at $149.06 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.44%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 35.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $467,029,000 after acquiring an additional 185,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 32.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

