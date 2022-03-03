Brokerages Set Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Target Price at $73.00

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Cabot stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.39. 3,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,238. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.00. Cabot has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 86.55%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 173.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 138,395 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 70.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 315,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after purchasing an additional 129,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cabot by 32.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,944,000 after purchasing an additional 441,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 23.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,056,000 after purchasing an additional 118,109 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

