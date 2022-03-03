Brokerages Set CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT at $65.37

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.37.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

CSGP stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.30. 59,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 79.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 910.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

