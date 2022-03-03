Brokerages Set Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) PT at $6.50

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GATO. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Gatos Silver by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Gatos Silver by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gatos Silver by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GATO opened at $3.77 on Monday. Gatos Silver has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

