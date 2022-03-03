Brokerages Set George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) PT at C$155.43

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$156.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 target price (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get George Weston alerts:

Shares of George Weston stock traded up C$4.18 on Friday, reaching C$143.69. 204,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,197. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.15. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$97.30 and a 52 week high of C$150.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$140.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$138.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.10%.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total transaction of C$1,426,701.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at C$820,106.78. Also, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.31, for a total value of C$2,946,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at C$11,577,283.33. Insiders sold 53,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,031 over the last 90 days.

George Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.