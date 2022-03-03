Brokerages Set Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Price Target at C$38.89

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of ITP opened at C$23.49 on Monday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of C$23.07 and a 52 week high of C$32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.02.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

